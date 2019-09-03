White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Won't be called up
Madrigal won't be called up this September, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal reached Triple-A Charlotte by the end of the season, posting a solid .331/.398/.424 slash line and a miniscule 3.78 percent strikeout rate. Service-time concerns are likely part of the reason why the 22-year-old won't be getting a look down the stretch.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Swats first homer at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Earns organizational honors•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Has four-hit day•
-
White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Back to High-A•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...