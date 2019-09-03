Madrigal won't be called up this September, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Madrigal reached Triple-A Charlotte by the end of the season, posting a solid .331/.398/.424 slash line and a miniscule 3.78 percent strikeout rate. Service-time concerns are likely part of the reason why the 22-year-old won't be getting a look down the stretch.

