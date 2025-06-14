The White Sox promoted Schultz from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though Schultz has struggled with his control in the minors this season, posting a 14.4 percent walk rate and 1.57 WHIP over 61.2 innings, he's managed a 3.06 ERA and has struck out 63 batters in Double-A ball. That's good enough to earn him a promotion to the top level of the minors, moving him a step closer to making his major-league debut. Schultz is one of the league's top lefty pitching prospects and could reach the majors before the end of the current campaign if he fares well with Charlotte.