The White Sox reassigned Schultz to minor-league camp Thursday.
Schultz never had a chance to make the Opening Day roster but made a nice impression during his two Cactus League appearances, tossing three scoreless frames. The top prospect is likely to begin the season back in the Double-A Binghamton rotation and could push for a major-league debut before the end of the year.
