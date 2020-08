Mazara left Thursday's game with a left foot contusion after being hit by a pitch from Freddy Peralta in the seventh inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored before exiting.

Adam Engel immediately replaced Mazara as a pinch runner. X-rays on the outfielder's foot came back negative and he is officially considered day-to-day. Engel and Leury Garcia are options to receive more action if Mazara is forced to miss time.