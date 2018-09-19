Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

Narvaez belted his career-high eighth homer in the sixth inning off two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. He'd hit well over the summer as the primary catcher; however, since Welington Castillo returned from a PED suspension, Narvaez has not been getting consistent at-bats. His start Tuesday was the ninth in the last 18 games, and he's hit just .179 (5-for-28) during that stretch.

