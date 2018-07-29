White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Homers, triples in loss
Narvaez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in the 7-4 loss to Toronto on Sunday.
The lefty backstop finished just a double shy of the cycle in one of his best performances of the season. Narvaez has had a strong July, hitting three of his four home runs during the month alongside a .391 (18-for-46) batting average. However, Wellington Castillo (suspension) should be returning at some point in mid-to-late August, likely cutting down Narvaez's role.
