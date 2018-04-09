Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

This was just Narvaez's second start in nine games, as there's been an expected drop in plate appearances after the White Sox signed Welington Castillo in the offseason. At this current pace, Narvaez is due to play just 36 games, although that number of starts should be higher, as Castillo has never played more than 113 games in a season.