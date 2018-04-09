White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Makes second start of season
Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
This was just Narvaez's second start in nine games, as there's been an expected drop in plate appearances after the White Sox signed Welington Castillo in the offseason. At this current pace, Narvaez is due to play just 36 games, although that number of starts should be higher, as Castillo has never played more than 113 games in a season.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Secures backup catcher gig•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Back in spring game action•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out with elbow issue•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...