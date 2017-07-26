Narvaez will start at catcher and bat sixth Wednesday against the Cubs, MLB.com reports.

Narvaez will be behind the plate for the fourth time in six games, so for at least the time being, it appears he may have surpassed the slumping Kevan Smith on the depth chart at catcher. Neither backstop has been much of an asset from a fantasy standpoint this season, and even with the uptick in usage, Narvaez still profiles as a below-average No. 2 option in two-catcher mixed formats. He's batting .268 with just one home run, nine RBI and 16 runs over 176 plate appearances this season.