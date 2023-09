Colas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Colas has just five homers this year, two of which have come in his last seven games. In that span, he's gone 5-for-25 (.200) with six strikeouts and one walk. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing a meager .218/.260/.315 with 19 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases over his first 73 major-league games.