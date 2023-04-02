Colas went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Astros.
Colas produced his second straight multi-hit game and delivered the first stolen base of his career in Sunday's series finale. The 24-year-old found himself on the bench Opening Day, but he started the past three games in right field and has gone 5-for-14 at the plate.
More News
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Batting eighth Friday•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Not in lineup for opener•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Officially added to roster•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: May not start Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Oscar Colas: Power emerging•