Colas went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.

Colas drove in a run with an infield single in the second frame and also came around to score. After a brief stretch of production to begin the season, he has gone only 9-for-46 across his last 15 games while striking out at a 25 percent clip. However, he's shown recent signs of turning things around across his last two contests, as he's reached base three times in seven plate appearances. The White Sox appear willing to give Colas the chance to work through any struggles, as he's maintained consistent playing time despite maintaining only a .233/.303/.300 line across 67 plate appearances on the campaign.