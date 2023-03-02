Colas has gone 5-for-11 with one run scored and one RBI through five games of Cactus League action.

Colas has a chance to win the starting right field job with a strong spring, and he's seemingly taken a step in that direction with his early performance. While he has yet to tally an extra-base hit, he has struck out only once across 11 plate appearances. Colas' primary competition for a job with the big-league club is Gavin Sheets, who posted a .706 OPS across 410 plate appearances in 2022.