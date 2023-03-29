White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Wednesday that Colas will "play a lot" in the early part of the season, but he may not be in the lineup for Opening Day on Thursday against the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Grifol said that it will either be Colas, Eloy Jimenez or Romy Gonzalez that gets the start against the Astros on Thursday. The rookie outfielder has been informed he'll be part of the Opening Day roster for the White Sox, and it's possible Chicago will try and ease him into the lineup with tough left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros.