Colas went 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Chicago used a balanced offense to put constant pressure on Pittsburgh pitching, as six different hitters collected two hits each and seven different players combined for multiple runs plus RBI. Colas has had a strong start to his MLB career, batting .300 (9-for-30) through his first nine games with a homer, four RBI, five runs and two steals.