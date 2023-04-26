Colas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Colas finds himself out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with two absences coming against right-handers and two coming against left-handers. At this point, Colas looks to have moved into a reserve role after posting a .567 OPS through his first 71 plate appearances of the season, perhaps setting the stage for a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte to so he can play regularly and regain some confidence at the dish. Gavin Sheets and Romy Gonzalez could end up forming a platoon in right field moving forward.