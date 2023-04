Colas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Colas is 3-for-24 with eight strikeouts over his past nine contests and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive game. Most of the 24-year-old's lineup absences this season have come against left-handed starters, but righty Zach Eflin is pitching Sunday for Tampa Bay. Gavin Sheets is starting in right field and batting fifth in the series finale.