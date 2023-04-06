Colas is absent from the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Colas might not be in a strict platoon with Romy Gonzalez, but he has been on the bench both times his team has faced a lefty in the early going. For what it's worth, Colas batted .362/.417/.533 against southpaws in the minors last season.
