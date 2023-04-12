Colas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
After seeing his four-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4, two-strikeout performance in Tuesday's 4-3 loss, Colas will receive a breather for the series finale. Gavin Sheets will man right field in Colas' stead.
