Zavala (quad strain) hopes to return to action this weekend, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

He suffered the injury in the first Cactus League game of the season and has yet to return, but it sounds like that could happen this weekend. Zavala is likely ticketed for Triple-A to start the season, but is the third catcher on the organizational depth chart, so it is quite possible that he makes his big-league debut this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories