Zavala went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Twins.

Zavala had been out of the lineup for the team's last three games since the return of Yasmani Grandal. Zavala tallied a two-run single with position player Nick Gordon on the mound in the eighth inning of the blowout 13-0 win. He will find regular plate appearances hard to come by so long as Grandal is healthy, but Zavala has maintained a strong .276/.349/.388 line across 174 plate appearances on the season.