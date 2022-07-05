Zavala is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Zavala will take a seat after he went 6-for-12 with a pair of doubles, a walk, three RBI and one run. Reese McGuire will get the starting nod behind the plate Tuesday and remains the superior defender of the two backstops, but the hot bat Zavala has showcased since his June 12 call-up from Triple-A Charlotte may make it too difficult for manager Tony La Russa to keep him out of the lineup while No. 1 backstop Yasmani Grandal (back) likely remains on the shelf through the All-Star break.