White Sox's Seby Zavala: Joins player pool
RotoWire Staff
Jul 15, 2020
White Sox added Zavala to their player pool, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox already have three catchers working out in summer camp, so Zavala represents a depth option. He will work with the pitchers at the team's satellite training site, Schaumburg Boomers Stadium.
