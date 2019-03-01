White Sox's Seby Zavala: Nursing quad strain
Zavala hasn't played since the first game of spring due to a strained left quad, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Zavala went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs score in the game but unfortunately has been unable to retake the field. The 25-year-old hopes to return to action for the White Sox sometime next week.
