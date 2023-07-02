Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

With top backstop Yasmani Grandal getting the day off, Zavala will enter the lineup for the fourth time in five games. With manager Pedro Grifol having shown an increased willingness to deploy Grandal at designated hitter of late, Zavala could continue to see more playing time than the typical No. 2 backstop. Zavala helped his case for earning more work by slugging two home runs in an 11-5 win over the Angels on Wednesday, but he's still holding down a weak .552 OPS on the season.