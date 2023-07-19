Zavala is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Zavala will take a seat after going 1-for-10 at the dish while starting at catcher in each of Chicago's last three contests. He appeared to overtake Yasmani Grandal as the team's preferred catcher shortly before the All-Star break, but the White Sox were able to find room for both players in the lineup over the last three games by deploying Grandal at designated hitter. Grandal will remain the team's DH on Wednesday, but Carlos Perez will swap in for Zavala behind the plate.