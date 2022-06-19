Zavala is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though he'll take a seat in favor of Reese McGuire for the series finale, Zavala may be manager Tony La Russa's preferred backstop at the moment. Zavala started at catcher in each of the White Sox's past three games -- two against right-handed pitchers, one against a lefty -- and went a combined 5-for-12 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two additional runs.