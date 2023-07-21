Zavala is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Twins.
Zavala will remain on the bench for a second straight game Friday. Yasmani Grandal will start at catcher and bat sixth in the series opener with Minnesota.
More News
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Resting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Stealing work from Grandal•
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Playing time trending up•
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Goes deep twice Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Smashes two long balls•
-
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Retreats to bench Monday•