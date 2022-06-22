Zavala will sit Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.
Zavala will be on the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's win. Reese McGuire will start at catcher and bat sixth Wednesday. The two men will likely continue to split time behind the plate until Yasmani Grandal (back) returns from the 10-day injured list.
