Zavala will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Astros.

Though Zavala is nominally the White Sox's No. 2 catcher, Yasmani Grandal's underwhelming production has allowed Zavala to pick up more playing time than anticipated. With Grandal resting for the series finale, Zavala will catch for the third time in five games. For the season, the 28-year-old backstop owns a .287/.331/.410 slash line over 135 plate appearances.