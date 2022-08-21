Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Yasmani Grandal isn't included on Chicago's lineup card for the series finale and is likely to land on the injured list after suffering a left knee injury during a play at the plate in Saturday's 2-0 win, so Zavala should have a clear path to the No. 1 role at catcher for the foreseeable future. Zavala had already begun to encroach on the struggling Grandal's playing time after producing a solid .721 OPS through his first 143 plate appearances on the season. Zavala looks worthy of a pickup in all leagues that start two catchers.