Zavala went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.

Zavala picked up a rare start behind the plate and took advantage by slugging his second home run of the season. With Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) sidelined for at least the next month, the White Sox could opt to get Yasmani Grandal more plate appearances as the designated hitter -- in turn opening more playing time for Zavala at catcher. Zavala hasn't dictated that outcome with his performance to this point in the season, as he has just a .179 average and 62 wRC+ across 42 plate appearances.

