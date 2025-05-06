Smith (1-2) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The Chicago right-hander looked solid again in this 91-pitch outing, as he has not conceded more than three runs in any of his six starts. The Kansas City lineup failed to square up Smith, who allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Bobby Witt RBI double in the fifth. Smith continues his sharp rookie campaign, pitching to a 2.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 37.1 innings. The 25-year-old is currently in line to make his next start against the Marlins at home this weekend.