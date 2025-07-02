Smith (3-6) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Smith was no match for the Dodgers, giving up three runs in the first inning and never really settling in that well. He's now lost three straight outings, giving up 17 runs (16 earned) over 11 innings in that span. For the season, Smith has a 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 74:35 K:BB through 79.1 innings over 16 starts, but it appears the success he found earlier in the year is drying up quickly. His next start is projected to be at Colorado this weekend.