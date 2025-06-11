Smith (3-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out four.

The right-hander allowed nine Astros to reach base but limited the damage to just one run, which came on an Isaac Paredes sacrifice fly in the third inning. Smith has bounced back from a rough end to May -- when he posted a 6.23 ERA over his final two starts -- by giving up only one run across 11.1 innings through his first two outings in June. The 25-year-old owns a 2.37 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 13 starts this season.