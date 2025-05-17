Smith (1-3) was saddled with the loss in Friday's 13-3 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while punching out five batters in five innings.

An error from catcher Matt Thaiss on a play at the plate in the second frame ensured that Pete Crow-Armstrong's three-run homer and Seiya Suzuki's RBI double later in the inning wouldn't count against Smith on the statsheet, so the 25-year-old righty still owns a 2.05 ERA despite allowing six runs to come across the plate Friday. He'll look to bounce back next week against a Mariners offense that owns a .677 OPS since the start of May.