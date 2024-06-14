The White Sox activated Pham (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Pham wound up being sidelined just a little over the minimum 10 days with a sprained left ankle. With Luis Robert now back to handle center field duties for the White Sox, Pham should see the bulk of his action in right field.
