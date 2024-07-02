Pham is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
Pham had been the White Sox' leadoff man for each of the previous 16 contests, but he will begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. Chicago will go with Gavin Sheets in right field.
