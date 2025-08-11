Alexander is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Elvis Peguero in Monday's game against the Tigers, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Alexander made a 3.1-inning start versus the Phillies on July 30, but his last two appearances have come out of the Chicago bullpen. In his most recent outing last Wednesday against the Mariners, Alexander shined in long relief behind starter Jonathan Cannon, striking out five batters and allowed just two baserunners over 4.1 scoreless frames and 67 pitches. With Cannon having since been demoted to Triple-A Charlotte, Alexander will essentially be taking his spot in the rotation Monday, as Peguero is expected to work just one or two innings before Alexander takes over and covers multiple frames out of the bullpen.