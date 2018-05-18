The White Sox are exploring the possibility of Sanchez playing the outfield, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Rick Renteria said the experiment is in its "infant stages," but he feels Sanchez, who has been the team's primary third baseman this season, is athletic enough to handle a new position. Whether Sanchez gets enough starts to qualify as an outfielder in 2019 depends on how quickly he adapts to the nuances of moving from the infield to the outfield.