Hicks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

After appearing in only four of the Yankees' final 13 games of August, Hicks picked up four consecutive starts in the wake of Andrew Benintendi (wrist) landing on the injured list. Hicks went just 2-for-12 with one walk over those four starts, and his unpalatable .214/.332/.297 slash line on the season means he'll likely have a short leash on an everyday role even though the Yankees' alternative options are uninspiring. Tim Locastro will replace Hicks in the outfield Monday, and Esteban Florial and Marwin Gonzalez are other candidates to pick up more work while Benintendi is on the shelf.