Hicks was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday.
Hicks will now either report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright. It seems unlikely that he'll want to report to the minors, though anything is possible. The outfielder has produced a disappointing .188 batting average with one homer, five RBI and nine runs scored over 69 at-bats in 28 games with New York this season. Greg Allen was signed to a major-league contract Saturday and will replace Hicks on the 26-man roster.