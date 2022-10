Hicks (foot) was removed from Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland after colliding with Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

It looks like most of the damage was done to Hicks' ankle/foot, but the severity of the injury remains unknown. The Yankees will take a closer look and likely provide an update soon. In the meantime, Marwin Gonzalez will enter the game and take Hicks' spot in left field.