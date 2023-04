Hicks is starting in left field and hitting seventh for the Yankees in Monday's game versus the Phillies.

It's the first start of the season for Hicks, who publicly lamented his lack of a role Sunday. The Yankees surely aren't willing to eat the rest of Hicks' contract considering he's signed through 2025, but he figures to face even more of an uphill battle for playing time when Harrison Bader (oblique) returns.