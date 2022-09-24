Hicks went 2-for-3 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Hicks had been dealing with an illness that cost him a few games heading into the contest, but he returned to action Friday as New York's starting left fielder and slotted into the No. 9 slot in the order. He put the Yankees on the board in the third inning with a solo homer and then gave the team its first lead with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Though Hicks has had a tough season overall and has heard boos from Yankees fans of late, he may be starting to put things together at the plate. Over his past four games, the veteran has gone 7-for-15 with two homers, three RBI, five runs and a stolen base.