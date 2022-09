Hicks will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks was phased out of an everyday role in August amid his season-long struggles at the plate, but Andrew Benintendi's (wrist) recent move to the injured list has reopened playing time for the 32-year-old. He'll stick in the Yankees outfield for the fourth game in a row, after going 2-for-8 with a walk and an RBI over the prior three contests.