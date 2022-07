Hicks went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 6-3 loss Tuesday against the Mets.

Hicks (hamstring) left Sunday's game with cramping but ended up not needing to miss any additional time. He reached base three times Tuesday, smacking singles in his first two plate appearances and walking in the eighth. It was his eighth two-hit outing this month as he's posted a .333/.485/.593 line and 14:11 BB:K in 18 games in July.