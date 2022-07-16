site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Returns to lineup
Hicks (shin) is starting Saturday against Boston.
Hicks was out of the lineup for the last three games after he fouled a ball off his right shin Tuesday, but he appeared off the bench Friday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. He's starting in left field and batting seventh Saturday.
