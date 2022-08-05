site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Riding pine Friday
RotoWire Staff
Hicks is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He will be the odd man out with Aaron Judge starting in center field and Matt Carpenter starting in right. Hicks is hitless over his last seven games (23 at-bats).
