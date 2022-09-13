site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sits in third straight
RotoWire Staff
Hicks is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Hicks has not seen the field since Friday when he left the game early due to a poor defensive performance. In Hicks' absence, Miguel Andujar will make his thrid straight start in left field.
