Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Yankees have now faced three consecutive right-handed pitchers to begin the season, and Hicks hasn't been included in the lineup on any of those occasions. The switch-hitting Hicks looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon with Oswaldo Cabrera at best, and given Cabrera's status as a switch-hitter, it's possible Hicks doesn't even make regular starts versus left-handed pitching.